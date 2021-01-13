Alexa
Roderick scores 20 to carry Ohio past Miami (Ohio) 78-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 11:13
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick had 20 points as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 78-61 on Tuesday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Ohio (7-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Mark Sears had seven rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points for the RedHawks (4-4, 1-2). Mekhi Lairy added 15 points. Dae Dae Grant had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 13:37 GMT+08:00

