Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Grady scores 21 to carry Davidson over Saint Joseph's 80-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 11:19
Grady scores 21 to carry Davidson over Saint Joseph's 80-66

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 21 points as Davidson topped Saint Joseph’s 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Sam Mennenga had 15 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (7-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points and seven rebounds. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

Saint Joseph’s totaled a season-low 26 points in the first half.

Taylor Funk and Jack Forrest had 19 points apiece for the Hawks (1-9, 0-4). Jordan Hall had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today