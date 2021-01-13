Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 11:16
El-Amin carries Ball State past Bowling Green 88-64

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had 20 points as Ball State easily defeated Bowling Green 88-64 on Tuesday night.

Brachen Hazen had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ball State (5-5, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). K.J. Walton added 14 points and nine rebounds. Teemu Suokas had 11 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Ball State scored 45 second-half points, a season best, while the 28 points in the second half for Bowling Green were its lowest of the season.

Justin Turner had 18 points for the Falcons (9-3, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Daeqwon Plowden added eight rebounds.

Trey Diggs, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Falcons, was held to only six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

