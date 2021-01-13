Alexa
Champagnie leads St. John's past Butler 69-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 10:27
NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks as St. John’s beat Butler 69-57 on Tuesday night.

Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John’s (7-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added seven assists.

St. John’s scored a season-low 28 points in the second half.

Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5). Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:10 GMT+08:00

