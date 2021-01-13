Alexa
Senzatela, Rockies agree to $3 million, 1-year contract

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 10:46
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws a pitch to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning during the first game of ...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws a pitch to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning during the first game of ...

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies agreed Tuesday to a $3 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

A right-hander who turns 26 on Jan. 21, Senzatela was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts last year. He earned $212,407 prorated from a $573,500 salary and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Seven Rockies remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries on Friday: right-handers Carlos Estévez, Mychal Givens, Jon Gray and Robert Stephenson, left-hander Kyle Freeland, second baseman Ryan McMahon and outfielder Raimel Tapia.

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:09 GMT+08:00

