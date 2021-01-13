Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Saunders scores 20 to lead Toledo past E. Michigan 96-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 10:49
Saunders scores 20 to lead Toledo past E. Michigan 96-63

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Keshaun Saunders had a career-high 20 points coming off the bench and Toledo won its eighth straight game, easily beating Eastern Michigan 96-63 on Tuesday night.

Saunders hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Spencer Littleson had 19 points and six rebounds for Toledo (11-3, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Marreon Jackson added 17 points and Ryan Rollins had 14 points and six rebounds.

Toledo registered season highs with 17 3-pointers and 26 assists. Toledo scored 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Bryce McBride had 12 points for the Eagles (3-4, 1-3). Ty Groce added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today