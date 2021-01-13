Alexa
Florida uses 14-0 run at the end to down Ole Miss 72-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 10:24
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 21 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds with a career-high seven blocked shots and Florida ended its two-game skid by beating Mississippi 72-63 on Tuesday night.

Romello White sank a pair of free throws with 4:32 remaining to give Ole Miss a 63-58 lead. From there, Florida (6-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to reel off 14 unanswered points and the Rebels never scored again.

Trailing 66-63 with 49.9 seconds to go, Ole Miss (6-5, 1-3) coach Kermit Davis drew a technical foul arguing the fifth foul called on White.

Tre Mann sank both technical foul shots as well as both free throws on the foul by White. Mann scored six straight in a 23-second stretch.

Mann scored 17 points making all eight of his foul shots and Noah Locke scored 15. The Gators took advantage of 21 foul calls — and Davis' technical — on Ole Miss and made 22 of 26 at the foul line.

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for the Rebels and White 10.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Is scheduled to host Georgia on Saturday.

Florida: Travels to Mississippi State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

