Alabama State tops Mississippi Valley State 64-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 10:23
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kevion Stewart scored 19 points, Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Battle added nine rebounds and DJ Jackson had six rebounds for Alabama State (1-3, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-10, 0-2). Terry Collins added 12 points and Treylan Smith had six rebounds.

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:09 GMT+08:00

