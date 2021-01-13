Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 08:56
Pippen leads Kent State past Central Michigan 94-85

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Danny Pippen had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Tuesday.

Mike Nuga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added 14 points and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 20 points and five steals for the Chippewas (5-7, 1-4). Malik Muhammad added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Meikkel Murray had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 10:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today