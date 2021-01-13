Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip

US State Department calls off all trips as it undergoes presidential transition period

  1399
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/13 09:35
U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during news conference at U.S. State Department in Washington. 

U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during news conference at U.S. State Department in Washington.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, has canceled her trip to Taiwan, as the U.S. Department of State halted all diplomatic travel on Monday (Jan. 12, Washington time), citing the ongoing presidential transition process as the reason.

“We are canceling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary’s trip to Europe,” said State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus via a statement on Monday.

“We are fully committed to the completion of a smooth and orderly transition process to be finalized over the next 8 days,” said Ortagus. She added that arrangements regarding department personnel changes are being made for Senate confirmation.

Craft was originally scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 13, Taipei time), at a time when U.S.-China tensions continue to escalate due to disagreement on various issues, including, the recent mass arrests of pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong. Craft’s trip was aimed to show support for democracy and freedoms, Secretary of State Pompeo said last week.

According to the U.S. Mission to the U.N., Craft had planned to meet with senior Taiwanese officials and deliver a speech during her trip from Jan. 13-15. Taiwanese authorities had previously confirmed President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would meet with Craft on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday, the Presidential Office expressed via a statement its regret over the cancellation of Craft’s trip, but it said it respects the State Department’s decision. “We also regret that Ambassador Craft was not able to visit Taiwan as planned, but we still welcome Ambassador Craft to Taiwan at an appropriate time in the future,” said Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵).

Meanwhile, quoting sources from the EU, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the State Department canceled Pompeo’s trip to Europe because European leaders and NATO allies “showed reluctance to grant him appointments.” They felt “embarrassed” to meet Pompeo after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill last week.

Taiwan-US relations
Kelly Craft
US ambassador to UN
State Department
US
Presidential Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration
Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration
2021/01/12 19:30
US ambassador to Netherlands meets with Taiwan representative on embassy grounds
US ambassador to Netherlands meets with Taiwan representative on embassy grounds
2021/01/12 13:26
US ambassador to UN to meet with Taiwan's president during historic visit
US ambassador to UN to meet with Taiwan's president during historic visit
2021/01/12 11:05
Taiwan welcomes US move to lift restrictions on bilateral relations
Taiwan welcomes US move to lift restrictions on bilateral relations
2021/01/11 14:57
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
2021/01/11 12:40

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today