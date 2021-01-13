Alexa
AC Milan beats Torino on penalties to reach quarterfinals

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 07:04
AC Milan players celebrate after defeating Torino in their Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium, i...
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates after his team defeated Torino in the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the S...
Torino's Tomas Rincon reacts after failing to score from a penalty shot during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at...
AC Milan players celebrate after defeating Torino in their Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium, i...
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, is challenged by Torino's Gleison Bremer during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Tor...
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium, in Milan,...
Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fights for the ball with AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match bet...

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan beat Torino on penalties on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, where it could face Serie A title rival Inter Milan.

After the match finished 0-0, Milan scored all its penalties and won the shootout 5-4, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu converting the decisive kick.

Torino defender Tomás Rincón, who took his side’s third penalty, had his effort saved by Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

Milan will face Inter or Fiorentina, who play on Wednesday in Florence. The two Milan teams are also leading the race for the Serie A title with the Rossoneri top of the league, three points ahead of second-place Inter.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is normally first choice but was rested, will be suspended for the quarterfinal as he was shown a red card on the bench for dissent.

Milan had beaten Torino 2-0 in the league on Saturday and that match also marked the return of Zlatan Ibrahimović from injury.

The cup match saw the 39-year-old make his first start since Nov. 22 although he was taken off at halftime.

There were few chances in the first half but Milan came out more energetic after the break and hit the post twice in quick succession.

Apart from Çalhanoğlu, Franck Kessié, Theo Hernández, Sandro Tonali and Alessio Romagnoli scored their penalties.

Andrea Belotti, Saša Lukić, Lyanco and goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić were successful for Torino.

