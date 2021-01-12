Alexa
  1. Home

Alexei Navalny: Russian prison service demands jail term

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/12 20:19

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that Russian prison authorities are seeking his incarceration for allegedly breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and probation he received as part of a 2014 embezzlement case.

"Putin is so enraged that I survived his poisoning that he ordered FSIN [Federal Prison Service] to go to court and demand that my suspended sentence is changed to a real one," Navalny wrote on Twitter, while providing a screen shot of the legal request filed Monday with a Moscow court.

Navalny's supporters say the Kremlin is using the threat of jail to prevent him from returning to Russia from Germany, where he is currently recovering after being poisoned with a nerve agent in August 2020.A staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny claims the Russian security service carried out the poisoning on Putin's behalf. Navalny was transported to a Berlin hospital where he spent weeks in a coma. The Kremlin has denied involvement.

Navalny rejects fraud charges

In December, the FSIN ordered Navalny to immediately return to Moscow and fulfil the conditions of a suspended sentence.

However, Navalny maintains his conviction in 2014 was politically motivated and notes that the European Court for Human Rights has also ruled the conviction as unlawful.

He also points out the suspended sentence was to end on December 30, thus rendering the request moot.

Putin critic

As a prominent opposition politician, Navalny had amassed widespread support in Russia by objecting to Putin's policies.

"They seem to be in hysterics wondering what else to do to prevent Navalny from returning to Russia,'' his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter.

Navalny has said that he plans to return to Russia after he is fully recovered.

wmr/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-01-13 09:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today