Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/13 06:00
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks shook off a midday slide and ended with modest gains Tuesday, leaving the major indexes close to their recent all-time highs.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market by a wide margin, a sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about an economic rebound.

Treasury yields kept marching higher as investors anticipate that the economy will pull out of its slump and rebound later this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,801.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,068.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 36 points, or 0.3%, to 13,072.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 36.95 points, or 1.8%, to 2,127.96, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.49 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 29.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 129.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.30 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 45.12 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 462.21 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 184.15 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.10 points, or 7.8%.

Updated : 2021-01-13 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today