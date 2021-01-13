Alexa
Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Western Michigan

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 06:18
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 07:36 GMT+08:00

