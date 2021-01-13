South Korean Startup bitsensing Introduces the Smallest Radar for a Health Monitoring System at CES 2021

The mini Healthcare Radar, mini-H, Creates a Safer and More Convenient Monitoring System for Telehealth

LAS VEGAS, NV - Media OutReach - 13 January 2021 - bitsensing, a South Korean radar technology startup, introduces the new mini Healthcare Radar, mini-H, the smallest high-resolution 60GHz IoT Radar sensor in the lineup. The innovation behind the mini-H demonstrates the company's industry leading expertise in designing and building cutting edge radar technology that can transform healthcare, automotive, mobility, smart home, security, and beyond.













Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing, a seasoned engineer in radar technology and formerly a part of the automotive world at Mando Corp., knows what it takes to create a safe and conveniently connected world. "Revolutionary technologies such as mini-H are propelling what is possible in all facets of our daily lives," says Lee. "We at bitsensing are committed to integrating these groundbreaking radar technologies to help build smart lives and smart cities which ultimately elevates the quality of life for all."

The advanced mini-H sensor attaches to the wall and can detect, in real-time, presence, movement, breathing or lack there-of, and falls by measuring breathing patterns and pulsating vessels without the use of intrusive cameras or wearables.

Specifically designed for a more intelligent and safer monitoring system for telehealth, mini-H can be used in dark or wet places and works regardless of clothes or blankets. The Bluetooth and WiFi communication module allows for a seamless transfer of data from the radar to dashboards or the app for easy tracking. This fully wireless product makes it quick and easy to implement software advancements, ensuring the product is always up to date. The sleek, compact aesthetic of the product also allows for an easy integration while the plug and play style provides instant monitoring of activities with the option to adjust settings for optimal personalization.

As a leading radar solution company, bitsensing offers complete end to end services, creating customizable radars like the mini-H that exceed industry standards in convenience and security. The nimble structure of bitsensing allows the team to deliver powerful products quickly while working directly with end customers across a large range of industries to ensure satisfaction and broaden their horizons of what is possible in a smart life.

CES attendees can visit bitsensing's virtual booth to learn more about the mini-H from January 11-14, 2021. To view the mini-H informational product video, please visit here. If you are interested in learning more about our radar solution offerings, please visit www.bitsensing.com.





mini-H Product Specifications

Specs subject to change without notice. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.





General Spec Centered Frequency 61 GHz Bandwidth 3.75 GHz Communication Interface WiFi or Bluetooth, RS485 Coverage Spec Detection Range 0.2m ~ 2.5m Field of View ±60° (Azimuth), ±60° (Elevation) Feature Moving, Falling, Presence, Apnea Vital Sign Respiration* Resolution 0.04m Electrical Spec Operating Voltage 7V ~ 14V Current Consumption Max 3W Mechanical Spec Dimensions 50 x 50 x 15 mm Weight 100g** Connector Open terminal Cable Environment Spec Operating Temperature -20 ~ +85 °C

* The data driven by respiration detection may be limited and is designed to be used for apnea detection

** The weight is without cable





About bitsensing

bitsensing is imaging radar technology company committed to building safer smart cities and elevating connected living by designing cutting-edge sensor fusions and AI solutions bringing an unprecedented level of intelligence to smart living. Founded in 2018 by seasoned automotive experts, bitsensing is one of the only startups delivering optimal technologies that meet and exceed the high level of safety and convenience that the industry demands. bitsensing is transforming possibilities to bring democratization of smart life in healthcare, automotive, mobility, smart home, security, and beyond.





