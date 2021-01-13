Alexa
Lands' End, Luminex rise; Boston Scientific, Carnival fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 05:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Becton, Dickinson and Co., up $5.97 to $263.08.

The medical technology company expects revenue to surge in its fiscal first quarter on strong sales of COVID-19 tests.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $1.11 to $35.33.

The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue update.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $9.23 to $230.09.

The virtual healthcare company gave investors an encouraging update on revenue and visit volume.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 11 cents to $4.86.

The generic drug company is buying a majority stake in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

Lands’ End Inc., up $2.64 to $26.49.

The clothing maker raised its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Luminex Corp., up 21 cents to $25.80.

The biological testing technology company raised its revenue forecast for 2021.

Fluor Corp., up $1.74 to $19.40.

The engineering and construction company won a contract in Utah for a carbon-free power project.

Carnival Corp., down 1 cent to $20.13.

The cruise line operator said it will report a steep loss for the fourth quarter as the virus pandemic hampers operations.

Updated : 2021-01-13 07:34 GMT+08:00

