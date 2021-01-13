14-year-olds among those killed in police chase car crash

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police have revealed that three people killed in a crash following a high-speed police chase in central Iowa were teenagers — including two 14-year-olds.

Emmanuel Martin Nyariel, 16, Majok Martin Nyariel, 14, and Zacharia Warsame, 14, all of Des Moines, died in the early Monday crash that happened in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, police there said. Two other Des Moines teens, ages 13 and 15, remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened after a woman in nearby Urbandale reported a car carrying several males after she spotted one rummaging through her car. Officers who later spotted the car discovered it had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it.

According to police, the car refused to stop and sped away, reaching more than 100 mph (161 kph). A little more than a minute after the chase had begun, the car launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, police said. The car flipped several times and hit a utility pole and creek bank. Several of the teens were thrown from the car, police said.

Detective don't yet know which teen was driving, police said. Two loaded handguns were found at the scene, and police were trying to determine who owns them.

The Clive Police Department said Tuesday that it had already conducted an internal review of the police chase and found that “the pursuit of this vehicle was conducted in a manner consistent with our policies.”