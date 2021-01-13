Andrés Perea approved for switch to US from Colombia by FIFA

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea makes a penalty kick during overtime of an MLS soccer playoff match aga... FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea makes a penalty kick during overtime of an MLS soccer playoff match against New York City FC in Orlando, Fla. Perea is among several dual nationals at American training camp this week ahead of a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will try to persuade them to commit to the U.S. program. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea has been given approval by FIFA to switch his affiliation to the United States from Colombia.

The 20-year-old trained with the U.S. national team in December and is with the U.S. under-23 team this week in Bradenton, Florida.

Perea, who turned 20 on Nov. 14, started for Colombia at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, including a 3-1 group-stage win over the U.S. and a quarterfinal loss to Germany. He started all five matches for Colombia at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Tuesday and said it was informed of FIFA's approval on Friday.

