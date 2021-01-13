Alexa
Sun give coach/GM Curt Miller 4-year contract extension

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 03:37
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Curt Miller that is designed to keep the team's coach and general manager in the fold through the 2024 season.

Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

Miller has been coaching the Sun since 2016 and has compiled a regular-season record of 89-69 and a postseason record of 9-8. He added general manager to his duties in 2017.

Miller has led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances, including the 2019 WNBA Finals, where the Sun lost to Washington in five games. This past season the team was ousted by Las Vegas in the semifinals.

“Together, and along with my outstanding staff, I look forward to continuing to work to do all we can to bring a WNBA championship here to Connecticut," he said in a statement. This team, franchise, and our loyal fan base deserve that, and I’m humbled to continue to have the opportunity to lead them.”

Updated : 2021-01-13 06:04 GMT+08:00

