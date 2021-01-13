Alexa
Mexico publishes regulations for medicinal marijuana

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 03:13
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three years after Mexico passed a law permitting the medicinal use of marijuana, the government on Tuesday published the underlying regulations governing everything from who can prescribe it to who can grow it.

Multiple government agencies from the health and agriculture ministries will oversee a system intended to permit research into marijuana’s medical uses and development of pharmaceuticals while avoiding related criminal activities, according to regulation published in the federal register.

Mexico is now considering legalizing recreational marijuana use and a vote could come as early as February.

