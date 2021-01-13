Alexa
Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

By MAR KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/13 03:20
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris' manager says the “Walker, Texas Ran...

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Norris' managers says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. “This is not Chuck Norris," Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.

Updated : 2021-01-13 04:33 GMT+08:00

