Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/13 01:33
Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday morning that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February.

Satchel and Jackson are the first siblings of color to hold the position. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine.

Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps with LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City. Jackson is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the volunteer-supported mentoring network.

“As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change,” he said.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Previous ambassadors include Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held Feb. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The show honors achievements in film and television.

Updated : 2021-01-13 03:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today