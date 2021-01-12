Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-13 01:33 GMT+08:00

