Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Another record decline reported in US cancer death rate

By MIKE STOBBE , AP Medical Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/12 23:24
Another record decline reported in US cancer death rate

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers on Tuesday reported another record one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they attribute to success against lung cancer.

The overall cancer death rate has been falling since 1991. From 2017 to 2018, it fell 2.4%, according to an American Cancer Society report, topping the record 2.2% drop reported the year before.

Lung cancer accounted for almost half of the overall decline in cancer deaths in the past five years, the society reported.

Most lung cancer cases are tied to smoking, and decades of declining smoking rates have led to falling rates of lung cancer illnesses and deaths. But experts say the drop in deaths has been accelerated by refinements in surgery, better diagnostic scanning, more precise use of radiation and the impact of newer drugs.

“Both men and women who are diagnosed with lung cancer are surviving longer and that’s really fantastic news,” said Dr. Deborah Schrag, chief of population sciences at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in a statement.

Cancer remains the country’s second leading cause of death, after heart disease. An estimated 1.9 million new U.S. cancer cases will be diagnosed this year. Nearly 609,000 Americans will die from cancer, the society estimates.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Updated : 2021-01-13 01:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today