Netanyahu says Israel to 'forever' remember Sheldon Adelson

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 22:32
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau....

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson “will forever be remembered” for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel.

In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu called Adelson “one of history's greatest donors to the Jewish people.” Adelson's death was announced earlier Tuesday.

Adelson was a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, launching a free newspaper called Israel Hayom that served as an unofficial mouthpiece for the Israeli leader.

