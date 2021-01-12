Netanyahu says Israel to 'forever' remember Sheldon Adelson

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau.... FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau. Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson “will forever be remembered” for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel.

In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu called Adelson “one of history's greatest donors to the Jewish people.” Adelson's death was announced earlier Tuesday.

Adelson was a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, launching a free newspaper called Israel Hayom that served as an unofficial mouthpiece for the Israeli leader.