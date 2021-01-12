Alexa
Trudeau shuffles Cabinet, names astronaut foreign minister

By ROB GILLIES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/12 22:43
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday and made former astronaut Marc Garneau his foreign minister.

Trudeau made the move ahead of a possible election this spring.

Garneau moves from the role as transport minister while François-Philippe Champagne, who became foreign minister in November 2019, moves to minister of innovation, science and industry. Omar Alghabra becomes transport minister.

Navdeep Bains, who was minister of innovation, science and industry, has decided not to run in the next election. Trudeau has said important Cabinet positions should be held by ministers who intend to be around for the long haul and who can sell the government’s agenda during the next election campaign.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party won reelection in 2019 but does not have a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power. Analysts say potential disputes over the next federal budget could prompt a general election in the spring.

Updated : 2021-01-12 23:57 GMT+08:00

