Court rules in favor of Taiwanese man filing for divorce from runaway wife

Taiwanese man surnamed Tsao waited 14 years to divorce his Indonesian wife

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 21:51
Nantou District Court (劉小哥photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou District Court has ruled in favor of a man surnamed Tsao (曹), who filed for divorce after his Indonesian wife went home to visit her family 16 years ago and never came back, according to a Liberty Times report.

Tsao married his Indonesian wife 22 years ago and they had begun raising a daughter together. Only two years after the wife returned to Indonesia did Tsao learn that she had remarried, despite his repeated requests for her to come back to Taiwan.

Nevertheless, he continued to request his runaway wife to come home. After waiting for 14 years to no avail, Tsao finally filed for divorce.

The district court ultimately sided with the husband on the grounds that the couple’s marriage existed only in name but not in actuality.

Tsao’s sister told judges that her younger brother got along well with his wife long after they got married and she had never heard of any conflicts between them. However, the wife never returned to Taiwan again after going back to her home country to visit family, according to Tsao’s sister.

runaway wife
Nantou District Court

Updated : 2021-01-13 12:08 GMT+08:00

