Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;Humid;30;25;SW;15;83%;39%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;WNW;12;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mild with clearing;18;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;8;SSW;10;50%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;11;7;Partly sunny;14;7;WSW;12;69%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;7;3;Variable clouds;7;-1;N;22;74%;21%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-7;A snow shower;-3;-5;ENE;4;81%;75%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with sunshine;10;2;Plenty of sun;13;4;ESE;9;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-8;-26;Cloudy and frigid;-21;-31;SW;10;69%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and humid;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;9;71%;56%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;19;10;A shower in places;15;8;NW;9;61%;76%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;An afternoon shower;25;19;ENE;15;66%;61%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;21;7;Hazy and warm;22;11;SE;7;40%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;ESE;7;80%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;E;14;54%;17%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy and not as warm;27;17;Hazy sunshine;29;19;WNW;8;41%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;9;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NW;11;66%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-7;Partly sunny, mild;8;-6;ESE;15;20%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;A snow shower;2;-4;WSW;12;82%;72%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;2;-2;A bit of snow;2;-3;WNW;22;77%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;21;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;6;SSE;10;55%;42%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;ESE;10;73%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Bit of rain, snow;0;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;2;-1;W;23;72%;42%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;4;1;WNW;12;89%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;1;-2;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-6;WSW;12;99%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;0;-1;Clouds breaking;2;-2;W;17;65%;59%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Sunny and nice;27;16;ENE;17;49%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Cloudy;29;19;ESE;8;44%;69%;5

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with sunshine;6;0;Not as cool;12;-1;WNW;23;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;28;18;Winds subsiding;25;12;WNW;28;34%;5%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and humid;29;20;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;SE;21;62%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;28;20;A shower in spots;28;19;SE;6;50%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Humid with some sun;30;24;NNE;14;78%;11%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;3;-2;Partly sunny;6;1;SW;17;66%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;7;85%;82%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;2;0;Snow showers;0;-3;NNE;17;87%;93%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;19;Breezy with hazy sun;23;19;NNE;25;63%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;SSW;11;57%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;30;26;A t-storm around;31;25;NNE;25;73%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny;16;7;Hazy sunshine;18;6;W;11;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;3;Periods of sun, mild;16;2;WSW;12;26%;30%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as warm;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;8;54%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;ESE;6;76%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;6;5;A little rain;11;7;SW;21;92%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;14;-1;Sunny and mild;14;0;NNE;13;17%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;W;12;64%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;18;9;Hazy sun;21;11;SSE;9;38%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;A thunderstorm;27;16;E;11;75%;73%;10

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;25;19;Spotty showers;26;17;NNE;16;80%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;0;-3;Periods of snow;-2;-12;NE;32;92%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;31;19;Hazy sun;30;21;SSE;7;51%;15%;7

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;18;10;Hazy sunshine;19;13;ENE;10;34%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;28;21;A shower or two;28;21;NNE;14;61%;68%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;31;17;Hazy sun;29;16;ESE;8;52%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;NE;8;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and mild;17;8;A bit of rain;9;4;N;16;76%;81%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;25;WNW;10;79%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Hazy sunshine;30;21;SSE;10;45%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;ENE;9;63%;73%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;14;-2;Sunny and mild;16;0;S;10;10%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;NW;7;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;18;6;Hazy sunshine;16;4;N;6;75%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;32;19;Hazy sunshine;33;19;NNW;12;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;0;-4;Cloudy;-3;-4;N;9;65%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;13;56%;45%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;23;WSW;8;70%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;26;18;Hazy sunshine;25;14;N;8;43%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;S;6;68%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;14;6;A little a.m. rain;14;5;ESE;14;68%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;32;24;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;10;77%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;SSE;14;68%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;11;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;NNW;7;71%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;9;0;Rain and drizzle;7;4;E;7;91%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NNE;7;39%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;30;24;Decreasing clouds;29;24;WSW;10;69%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with sunshine;4;-9;Plenty of sunshine;8;-7;NNE;3;65%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Partly sunny;31;27;WNW;19;69%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Brief p.m. showers;29;23;N;6;82%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;E;8;66%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;26;15;Mostly cloudy;33;16;SW;11;42%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;7;Mostly cloudy;23;10;NNE;7;39%;24%;4

Miami, United States;A passing shower;24;17;An afternoon shower;24;17;NNW;11;70%;100%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;-2;-4;A little snow;-4;-11;E;15;92%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;32;24;Sunny and breezy;32;24;ENE;26;59%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Sunshine and nice;22;15;ENE;15;54%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Cloudy with flurries;0;-1;SSW;4;82%;58%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-10;-11;Bitterly cold;-11;-17;ENE;14;76%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;35;25;Hazy sunshine;33;23;NNW;11;56%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;An afternoon shower;24;15;A stray t-shower;25;14;N;18;60%;55%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;6;0;Mostly sunny;7;1;SW;12;48%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Inc. clouds;21;12;Showers around;21;8;WSW;16;76%;74%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, much colder;-23;-30;Frigid with sunshine;-27;-32;W;12;81%;34%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, snow;5;0;Abundant sunshine;9;4;SSW;13;60%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with some sun;-6;-8;Snow showers, cold;-6;-10;N;16;58%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;0;-5;Cloudy with flurries;0;-3;SW;15;88%;60%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;ENE;16;81%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;8;78%;76%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;24;Showers;29;24;ENE;12;80%;74%;7

Paris, France;Rain;8;1;Periods of rain;8;4;WNW;14;86%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;16;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;ESE;20;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;28;18;Partly sunny;31;20;NNW;15;44%;6%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;17;72%;71%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;18;Partial sunshine;33;20;ESE;9;43%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Morning snow;0;-3;Snow showers;1;-3;NW;17;73%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;-1;-6;Sunny and milder;5;-13;WNW;14;72%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;12;61%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;ESE;4;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Showers around;29;25;ENE;12;69%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;2;2;Afternoon showers;5;2;SE;26;84%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;0;-2;A little snow;0;-7;ESE;19;93%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;11;62%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;NE;10;36%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and chilly;10;1;Mostly sunny;11;1;E;8;71%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-8;-12;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-17;E;15;72%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;15;10;Mainly cloudy;16;11;N;8;93%;18%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;ENE;18;69%;57%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;18;71%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;N;11;68%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, cool;19;4;Mostly sunny, nice;21;5;ENE;7;36%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;34;10;Hazy sun;34;11;SSW;9;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;N;16;71%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;N;7;63%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;13;7;A little a.m. rain;10;4;ESE;13;65%;62%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;1;-3;Sunshine and milder;8;-4;WNW;11;67%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;8;3;Sunny and milder;14;4;SE;15;46%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;29;25;Cloudy with showers;28;25;N;18;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;1;-2;Cloudy;3;-6;W;17;77%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Breezy with a shower;28;23;Breezy with a shower;27;24;E;37;77%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Considerable clouds;0;-5;A snow squall;1;-2;NE;13;73%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;18;56%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;15;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;ESE;12;50%;0%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;0;-3;A little snow;-2;-7;E;16;86%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;10;1;Partly sunny;6;1;ENE;6;79%;16%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. shower;8;2;Inc. clouds;11;5;NNE;5;79%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;12;5;Sunny and mild;14;5;SW;7;33%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very warm;27;12;High clouds, warm;26;10;WNW;18;41%;71%;1

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;13;6;Showers around;12;1;NNE;5;71%;66%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cold with rain;4;2;Sunshine and milder;11;4;WSW;10;59%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;A flurry or two;3;1;WSW;21;78%;60%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;16;13;Windy, a p.m. shower;15;12;WNW;30;61%;57%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;12;11;Breezy;15;11;WNW;33;63%;16%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A morning flurry;-12;-31;Cold with some sun;-17;-26;E;7;76%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;9;6;Spotty showers;7;2;NE;8;62%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;A bit of snow;1;-1;Clouds and sun;1;-4;W;19;60%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Episodes of sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;E;5;42%;1%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;-3;-4;A little snow;-3;-9;ESE;13;89%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;A few flurries;1;-2;S;15;89%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;17;Sunshine, pleasant;23;17;NNE;23;70%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Not as hot;31;20;Hazy sun;31;21;SW;7;46%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-1;Becoming cloudy;4;0;N;3;64%;14%;1

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-12 22:27 GMT+08:00

