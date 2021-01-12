Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Tai secures first international win after pandemic hiatus

Taiwanese badminton ace makes first international appearance in 10 months in Thailand

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 18:23
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying. (Facebook, Tai Tzu-ying photo)

Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying. (Facebook, Tai Tzu-ying photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) on Tuesday (Jan. 12) clinched her first international win since March last year, when the tennis world was suddenly put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic.

In her first international appearance in 10 months at the YONEX Thailand Open, Tai was able to defeat her Thai opponent Benyapa Aimsaard 21-18, 26-24. The two players had never faced each other before Tuesday's match.

Despite having early leads in both games, Tai faced strong resistance from Aimsaard, who forced several ties throughout the course of the competition. Fortunately, her mistakes did not cost her the games, as her timely recovery was enough to secure the victory, reported CNA.

Currently, the world's No. 1 female badminton player, Tai has been almost unbeatable with an incredible winning rate of 90 percent in 2018 and 86 percent in 2019. She was the winner of the 2020 Yonex All England Open in March, which was her last international appearance before the pandemic hiatus.

Tai Tzu-ying
badminton
Badminton World Federation
Thailand
Yonex
Taiwan athletes
Taiwan sports

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's badminton queen to compete in Thailand in January
Taiwan's badminton queen to compete in Thailand in January
2020/12/30 11:15
Government uncovers fake news alleging US-Taiwan plot to help Thai protesters
Government uncovers fake news alleging US-Taiwan plot to help Thai protesters
2020/12/11 15:49
Thai team wins entrepreneurship contest at Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University
Thai team wins entrepreneurship contest at Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University
2020/12/08 17:43
Thai leader faces court ruling that could cost him his job
Thai leader faces court ruling that could cost him his job
2020/12/02 21:30
Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
2020/12/02 15:11

Updated : 2021-01-12 19:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan