Taiwan’s military orders armor for its vehicles from bathroom brand HCG

Ceramics specialist only qualified Taiwanese supplier for CM-34 armor

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 17:29
CM-34 armored vehicles (Facebook, Taiwan Army photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense will spend NT$226.65 million (US$8.08 million) on armor from HCG (和成欣業), a manufacturer of bathroom fixtures, for its armored vehicles, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 12).

HCG, also known as Hocheng, is the only company inside Taiwan qualified to produce the required external armor for the eight-wheeled CM-34 “Clouded Leopard” Taiwan Infantry Fighting Vehicle, UDN reported.

The company should be able to supply its product to the military by Feb. 10, 2022. It has been involved in other military contracts before, mostly in how to develop the use of ceramics for bulletproof materials, according to the report.

Countless live-fire tests were conducted before HCG won approval as the only qualified supplier of the armor. Initially, the military had ordered 284 of the CM-34 vehicles but later added 21.
