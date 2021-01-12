Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system

Kaohsiung's light rail system adds two new sections of track, increasing total stations to 23

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 16:42
(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau is offering free rides on its light rail after two new sections of rail opened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The two sections increase the number of existing light rail stations from 14 to 23 and extend the line to 12.8 kilometers. The nine new stations are located between Kaisyuan Park (C32) and LRT Depot (C37) and between Shoushan Park (C15) and Gushan District Office (C17).

Wu Yei-long (吳義隆), the bureau director, announced on Tuesday morning that the entire light rail line will be free for the public to ride from now until Feb. 28. Normally, it costs NT$10 (US$0.35) per ride for passengers using electronic tickets and NT$30 for people using paper tickets regardless of the distance they ride.

Wu added that the free ride promotion is aimed at allowing Kaohsiung citizens to familiarize themselves with the light rail, and it encourages people who come to Kaohsiung during the Lunar New Year to take a ride.

The completed circular Kaohsiung Light Rail line will be 22.1 kilometers long with 37 stations, according to the director.

Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)
Kaohsiung Light Rail
Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

CECC refutes comparisons of Taiwan quarantine centers to prison cells
CECC refutes comparisons of Taiwan quarantine centers to prison cells
2021/01/09 16:44
Taiwan HSR tickets for Lunar New Year to go on sale Monday
Taiwan HSR tickets for Lunar New Year to go on sale Monday
2021/01/09 10:39
Taiwan cracks down on post-quarantine dining ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan cracks down on post-quarantine dining ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/01/08 17:15
Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online
Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online
2021/01/07 19:28
New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11
New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11
2021/01/07 15:11

Updated : 2021-01-12 17:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan