Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau is offering free rides on its light rail after two new sections of rail opened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The two sections increase the number of existing light rail stations from 14 to 23 and extend the line to 12.8 kilometers. The nine new stations are located between Kaisyuan Park (C32) and LRT Depot (C37) and between Shoushan Park (C15) and Gushan District Office (C17).

Wu Yei-long (吳義隆), the bureau director, announced on Tuesday morning that the entire light rail line will be free for the public to ride from now until Feb. 28. Normally, it costs NT$10 (US$0.35) per ride for passengers using electronic tickets and NT$30 for people using paper tickets regardless of the distance they ride.

Wu added that the free ride promotion is aimed at allowing Kaohsiung citizens to familiarize themselves with the light rail, and it encourages people who come to Kaohsiung during the Lunar New Year to take a ride.

The completed circular Kaohsiung Light Rail line will be 22.1 kilometers long with 37 stations, according to the director.



(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)