Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore-based DBS Bank has chosen Taiwan as the site for its third technology development center after Singapore and India, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The company was planning to recruit at least 30 information technology experts before the second quarter of 2021, CNA reported. Taiwan would become the financial group’s third IT center after its home base of Singapore and the Indian city of Hyderabad.

As the pandemic has caused a surge in the use of digital financial services, local talent can join in to create new technologies to provide customers with even more advanced services, DBS Bank Taiwan CEO Lim Him Chuan (林鑫川) said.

Other executives praised Taiwan for its handling of the pandemic and for the presence of a world-renowned high-tech manufacturing base.

The employees of the new center will be specialists in software development; in programming languages such as Java, C# and Python; and in smartphone apps.

However, DBS Bank Taiwan said too many graduates still see work in the semiconductor sector as their aim, while more will need to pay attention to financial technology if the country wishes to turn into an international financial center.