By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 13:07
Boise State routs Wyoming 83-60

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive scored 21 points apiece as Boise State won its 11th straight game, rolling past Wyoming 83-60 on Monday night.

Mladen Armus had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice added eight rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 18 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Marcus Williams had 16 points for the Cowboys (7-3, 1-2). Xavier DuSell and Hunter Maldonado each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-12 14:45 GMT+08:00

