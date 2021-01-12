Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Woman sews bears from COVID-19 victims' clothing

By CHRISTIAN TORRES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/12 12:04
Araceli Ramirez shows a stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago that...
Erendira Guerrero makes stuffed bears for people who lost a family member to COVID-19, using one of the deceased's articles of clothing, at her home w...
Stuffed bears ready for delivery sit in the home workshop of Erendira Guerrero, who has been making the bears for people who lost a family member to C...
Araceli Ramirez secures a stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago th...
Erendira Guerrero cuts pieces from the shirt of a person who died of COVID-19 as she makes a stuffed bear for one of the deceased's relatives, at her ...
Erendira Guerrero stands at the door of her home, holding one of the stuffed bears she makes for people who lost a family member to COVID-19, using on...
Tags ready to be sewn onto bears made for people who lost a loved one to COVID-19, out of one of the deceased's articles of clothing, sit beside a sew...
Tags ready to be sewn onto bears for people who lost a loved one to COVID-19, made out of one of the deceased's articles of clothing, sit beside a sew...
Shirts of people who died from COVID-19 hang in the home workshop of Erendira Guerrero, who uses the clothing to make stuffed bears for family members...
Jaime Walfre Aguilar Martinez, whose 50-year-old father died of COVID-19 in November, selects one of his father's favorite sweaters to have a stuffed ...
Jaime Walfre Aguilar Martinez, whose 50-year-old father died of COVID-19 in November, picks out a tag to have sewn onto the stuffed bear that Erendira...
Pictures of Jaime Aguilar Rojas, who was 50 when he died of COVID-19 in November, adorn an altar in the home of his son, Jaime Walfre Aguilar Martinez...
Araceli Ramirez holds the stuffed bear she had made from the shirt of her father, Lorenzo Ramirez, who died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago th...

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — At a small home workshop in this Mexican border city, Erendira Guerrero makes teddy bears from the clothing of COVID-19 victims so their relatives have something to hold onto.

Years ago, as Ciudad Juarez suffered jarring levels of violence, Guerrero started making the bears from clothing those victims had worn. The pandemic has created a new population of distraught customers searching for ways to maintain contact with a loved one taken away suddenly.

She estimates she has made about 200 bears for the families of COVID-19 victims.

“Due to COVID-19, many people were left without closure, because they couldn’t say goodbye to their family members,” Guerrero said. “They need to close the circle. The bears are helping them.”

Relatives bring a favorite shirt or other item and Guerrero carefully pins on the patterns for the bear’s arms, legs, torso and head. She charges about $30 for a bear and attaches notes that sometimes read, “This is a shirt I used to wear, whenever you hold it know that I am there. Love, Dad.”

On Monday, Araceli Ramirez showed a picture of her father wearing the shirt while holding her bear made of the same fabric. Lorenzo Ramirez died so quickly from COVID-19 two months ago that she was unable to say goodbye.

“I can talk to the bear, express what I didn’t tell him, and feel like he is with me,” she said.

Updated : 2021-01-12 14:44 GMT+08:00

