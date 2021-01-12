Alexa
Henry scores 16 to lead Bradley over Northern Iowa 75-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 12:10
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry scored 16 points to carry Bradley to a 75-73 win over Northern Iowa on Monday night.

Terry Nolan Jr. made two free throws with seven seconds left to give Bradley a three-point lead.

Elijah Childs had 16 points and eight rebounds for Bradley (7-4, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 13 points and Nolan had 10 points.

Bowen Born had 17 points for the Panthers (3-8, 2-4). Trae Berhow added 15 points and Austin Phyfe had 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Northern Iowa defeated Bradley 78-72 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

