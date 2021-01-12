Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid alleged Covid infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hospital in northern Taiwan is being evacuated amid reports that a Wuhan coronavirus infection may have occurred inside.

On Monday evening (Jan. 11), local news outlets began reporting about a suspected case of coronavirus transmission at a hospital in northern Taiwan. The hospital, which has been known to admit coronavirus patients, on Monday suddenly began undergoing extensive disinfection efforts.

At 9 p.m., the local fire department received a notification from the hospital that it cannot admit new patients and that patients requiring an ambulance should be transported to other hospitals instead, reported Liberty Times. People who called the hospital to inquire about patients were told that it is in the process of transferring patients elsewhere, reported Newtalk.

UDN reported that the infected person is believed to be a doctor and that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will assess the situation. In addition to the doctor, multiple nurses who reportedly have suspected symptoms of the disease will undergo testing.

When asked about reports about a nosocomial infection in a hospital, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would neither confirm nor deny the news. He said detailed information would be provided in a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12).