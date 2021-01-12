Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

PLA conducts naval, aerial exercises

Chinese military holds drills in East China Sea and off Fujian coast

  240
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 13:12
Chinese navy ships in the Pacific 

Chinese navy ships in the Pacific  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-level Taiwanese military official pointed out Monday (Jan. 11) that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted multiple military exercises in recent days in the East China Sea and in the southern waters off Fujian.

According to China’s state media outlet CCTV, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command dispatched a detachment of destroyers to conduct drills, such as radar jamming, tracking, and live-fire maneuvers in the East China Sea. Some ships that took part included the Taiyuan, the Zhoushan, and two modern-class Russian-made warships, the Hangzhou and the Taizhou.

The PLA is also still conducting exercises over the waters off the Fujian coast, dispatching attack helicopters from an aviation brigade of the PLA’s 73rd army to carry out target practice and bombing runs on small islands and reefs. CCTV reported that multiple types of helicopters were involved, maintaining a height of more than 20 meters while using thermal imaging cameras and target tracking systems to conduct live-fire drills with various missiles and bombs.

Staged strikes were followed by special warfare drills, such as landing and occupying islands and reefs. Afterward, special forces troops were airdropped onto the reefs for land maneuvers.

The Taiwan military official pointed out that the two military exercises took place near the northern and southern tips of Taiwan. He added that both exercises have been closely monitored, and the Taiwanese military has a handle on the situation.
Chinese military
PLA
Eastern Theater Command

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/07 12:03
2020 saw most PLA intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ since 1996: report
2020 saw most PLA intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ since 1996: report
2021/01/03 09:20
Chinese military aircraft intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on first day of 2021
Chinese military aircraft intrudes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on first day of 2021
2021/01/01 20:05
Trump administration strengthens order banning US investment in Chinese companies
Trump administration strengthens order banning US investment in Chinese companies
2020/12/29 14:54
China's tanks 'court death' from Taiwan's Kestrel rockets: General
China's tanks 'court death' from Taiwan's Kestrel rockets: General
2020/12/21 19:16

Updated : 2021-01-12 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today