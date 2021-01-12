Beal scores 34, Wizards beat Suns 128-107 for first home win

Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway (2) reaches for the ball in front of Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, back, during the first half of an NBA... Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway (2) reaches for the ball in front of Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in W... Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots next to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, ... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots next to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots under pressure from Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) and center Robin Lopez (15) during the first ha... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots under pressure from Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) and center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, passes the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the firs... Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, passes the ball against Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) reacts with guard Bradley Beal, left, and forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball g... Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) reacts with guard Bradley Beal, left, and forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles next to Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of ... Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles next to Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and center Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) shoots against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon... Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) shoots against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points and the Washington Wizards snapped their three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season, beating the Phoenix Suns 128-107 over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Wizards (3-8), who had lost five straight at home, played without guard Russell Westbrook. He will miss at least a week with a left quadriceps injury.

Devin Booker lead Phoenix (7-4) with 33 points. Chris Paul had 14 points and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges also had 14.

Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, had eight rebounds and nine assists. He missed Saturday’s game with Miami because he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

In his previous two games, Beal scored 101 points, tying the team record with 60 points on Wednesday at Philadelphia and hitting for 40 at Boston on Saturday.

Washington never trailed and was ahead by 32 with 4:16 to play in the second quarter.

The Wizards played their first game without center Thomas Bryant, who suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant injured the knee in the first two minutes of Saturday’s game and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Davis Bertans had 18 points for Washington, all on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Suns: F/C Jalen Smith missed his third straight game for health and safety protocol reasons. … G Cameron Payne was out for the second time with a strained right ankle.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook originally hurt the quadriceps more than a month ago. “He got hit pretty bad in his quad in training camp,” Brooks said. “It bothered him. He pushed through it.” Westbrook aggravated the injury Wednesday in Philadelphia, and Brooks said he also dislocated a finger, and the rest will help both injuries.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Hawks on Wednesday

Wizards: Host the Jazz on Wednesday .

___

