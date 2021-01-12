Alexa
Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Indiana State 58-48

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 10:52
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48 on Monday night.

Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola (8-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores (4-7, 1-5). Tyreke Key added six rebounds.

The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-12 11:35 GMT+08:00

