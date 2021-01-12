Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years

Mercury dropped to 6.4 degrees in central city of Miaoli early Tuesday morning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 11:17
Taiwan faces three cold air masses over a period of 12 days. 

Taiwan faces three cold air masses over a period of 12 days.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Monday (Jan. 11) that the southern Taiwanese cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung have recorded their lowest temperatures in 35 years as a result of the recent cold air masses.

In a Facebook post, the CWB pointed out that this January has been colder than in recent years. It said the average temperature for Taipei in the first half of the month has been 13.85 degrees Celsius, the lowest observed since 2011.

Southern Taiwan, which is known for warmer weather throughout the year, has also been affected by the first two cold air masses of the season, according to the bureau.

The average temperatures for Tainan and Kaohsiung so far this month are 15.2 and 17.2 degrees, respectively. The two tropical cities have not experienced such a chilly January since 1986.

Meanwhile, Miaoli County's Tongluo Township recorded 6.4 degrees at 5 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 12), the lowest temperature recorded in a flat area in Taiwan since the arrival of the third cold air mass. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said it is very rare for the island to face three successive cold air masses over a period of only 12 days.

Wu forecast that the weather would be warm and dry across Taiwan from Wednesday (Jan. 13) to Sunday (Jan. 17), with daytime highs reaching 23-25 degrees. However, the mercury will likely drop again on Saturday (Jan. 16) with the approach of a seasonal northeasterly wind, CNA cited him as saying.
cold air mass
cold wave
cold weather
mercury
weather forecast
temperature
cold temperatures
Kaohsiung
Tainan
CWB
Daniel Wu
Taiwan weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
2021/01/11 12:48
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
2021/01/10 20:57
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
2021/01/10 14:51
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
2021/01/09 12:08
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
2021/01/09 12:00

Updated : 2021-01-12 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today