Panthers interview 2 more, expect GM decision this week

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/12 09:51
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers met with executives Scott Fitterer of the Seattle Seahawks and Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, the 14th and 15th candidates to interview for their vacant general manager position.

The team says it expects to choose a new GM this week.

Fitterer joined the Seahawks in 2001 and is currently a vice president of football operations, essentially a co-assistant GM under John Schneider.

Khan is Pittsburgh's vice president of football and business administration. He overlapped there with Panthers owner David Tepper, who was formerly a minority owner with the Steelers.

The Panthers previously interviewed 13 others to replace general manager Marty Hurney, including two in-house candidates on Friday — director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman and director of player personnel Pat Stewart.

Suleiman came to the Panthers from the Steelers and has also worked for the Rams and Jaguars, in addition to a stint with the league’s Management Council. Stewart spent two years with the Eagles and 11 with the Patriots. He worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at two stops in college (Western Carolina and Temple).

