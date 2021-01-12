DHL Global Forwarding promotes two executives to key leadership roles in Asia Pacific

Niki Frank will expand his remit from managing the business in India to the sub-region of South Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 January 2021 - DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has announced two appointments to its Asia Pacific management board, effective 1 January 2021. Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding India, will expand his portfolio to include the entire sub-region of South Asia. Yvonne Lee, Head of Strategic Projects, DHL Global Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia, and Head of Business Processes and Organization, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, will assume the role of Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Philippines. Both will report directly to Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.









Niki Frank expands his remit from managing DHL Global Forwarding's business in India to the South Asia sub-region that comprises Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.





Yvonne Lee is appointed Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Philippines.

Frank to oversee South Asia sub-region

"We, at DHL, are of the view that trade is a key driving force behind economic development and prosperity. With intraregional trade at almost a third of its potential, there remains room for the growth of trade in South Asia. I am confident that Niki's strategic foresight and experience gleaned from his time in the global head office and his familiarity with the South Asian market as head of our business in India, will help develop this vital part of our Asia Pacific business," said Leung.

Frank will oversee the newly created South Asia sub-regional portfolio that comprise India, Pakistan, headed by Umair Alam as Managing Director, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka managed by Fabian Rybka.

"The South Asian markets have enormous potential to offer and I am deeply committed to helping local businesses explore the vast cross-border opportunities within the region and beyond. I look forward to working closely with our teams in the various countries and empowering them to boost service and customer satisfaction levels," said Frank.

Prior to his current role, Frank spent seven years leading global transformation initiatives for Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) and DHL Global Forwarding, making major contributions to its pivotal growth strategy that saw the business revive its performance and regain market share.

Business in Philippines to be headed by Lee

As Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Philippines, Lee will be responsible for leading the business on its growth trajectory and overseeing the business' digital transformation efforts, in line with the Group's Strategy 2025, to elevate customer and employee experience as well as improve operational excellence.

"The Philippine economy, like many others, has taken a hit this year because of Covid-19, but is expected to see a gradual rebound from 2021 onwards, even as the ASEAN region anticipates consumer spending to double by 2030. With her experience across various business functions, including in a strategic regional role, and her sharp business acumen, Yvonne is the ideal candidate to lead our business in the Philippines to capture opportunities as the market recovers and moves into its next phase of growth," said Leung.

Lee started her career with DPDHL Group as a Management Trainee, before moving on to a variety of roles spanning operations effectiveness, project management, performance measurement and customer implementation. In her most recent role as Head of Strategic Projects, ASEAN and South Asia, she oversaw several key change management and transformation projects for the freight forwarder.

"One of my key priorities is to drive an even more customer-centric approach in response to the evolving needs of local businesses, as we ramp up our digitalization efforts to provide customers with a better shipping experience. Having worked with colleagues in the Philippines in my previous role, I am excited to join a team of dynamic and committed freight forwarders to tackle the unique opportunities and challenges here," said Lee.

