AOC Masters Tournament Peaks on A High Note With Indonesia’s Alter Ego Reigns Supreme

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 12 January 2021 - The AOC Masters Tournament ended with a bang as Indonesia's Alter Ego takes the top spot, beating Thailand's Overtime Esports on a heated three-round VALORANT match last December 13, 2020.

With an impressive run this season, Alter Ego takes home an abundant prize pool, including top-tier AOC Agon monitors, as it bested hundreds of teams from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.





"Times are hard, but that did not stop AOC Masters from being a great event with lots of great feedback. We hope everyone was as happy about the tournament as the staff who worked passionately on this," shared Pirunchaya Makcharoenphol, Mineski's Project Manager.





Bringing together participants all over Asia, as well as racking up to almost 6 million online exposures during the final round alone through the AOC Masters Tournament, AOC, the world's leading gaming monitor provider, showcased the growing interest and in-depth cooperation in the esports ecosystem in terms of sponsors, brand partners, and esports teams.





"The AOC Masters Tournament was a testament to AOC's commitment of raising the standards of competitive gaming through our collection of monitors designed to stand any challenge. We are happy to have defied the limits with the success of the tournament," stated Kevin Wu, AOC APMEA General Manager.





Leveling up the experience for the tournament's gamers and spectators alike are AOC's Agon premium gaming line and G2 series monitors, specifically designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, giving players a competitive edge every battle.

AOC'S efforts in the esports ecosystem, as well as the gaming market, have allowed it to retain its position as the top-ranked gaming monitor, based on data from the International Data Corporation for monitors 100hz and above. The company is set to continue its market dominance with its continued efforts to engage consumers through events such as the AOC Masters Tournament.

About AOC





Sold in over 107 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With nearly 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC's slogan: 'Vision at Heart.' -- at AOC, we've kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we've kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at: www.aoc.com.

About Agon





Agon comes from the classical Greek word meaning contest. Designed especially for gamers, the premium line of AOC Agon monitors embodies the spirit of competition. With stunning visual displays, cutting-edge features and advanced gaming technology, Agon gaming monitors are designed by the professionals for the smoothest and fastest gaming experience. Backed by some of the best eSports gaming teams and used in global eSports competitions, Agon gaming monitors offer a serious competitive edge. Whether you're dominating the league or an aspiring home gamer, AOC gaming monitors will take you to the next level.





About VALORANT





VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play.

VALORANT is a free-to-play game and optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game's best-in-class game server quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

VALORANT quickly established itself as a fan-favorite among the global first-person shooter community after launching its closed beta in April 2020. The game made history on its first day, breaking viewership records with 34 million hours-watched in a single day, and surpassing 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers, a peak concurrent record second only to Riot Games' 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals. Over the course of VALORANT's two-month beta testing period, an average of nearly 3 million players logged on each day to play. Fans also demonstrated their enthusiasm for the shooter by watching more than 470 million hours of VALORANT closed beta streams on Twitch, the world's leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, and Korean video-streaming service AfreecaTV.

About Riot Games





Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About Mineski Global





Mineski Global is the pioneer esports company of Southeast Asia that has a track record of holding esports tournaments in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of the world thanks to broad and extensive experience in all aspects of esports and gaming since 2004. Mineski Global aims to unify gamers into the largest sports community through content, events, and other engagement platforms.