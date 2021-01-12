Alexa
Taiwan representative to US meets with assistant secretary of state

Hsiao Bi-khim holds closed-door meeting with Clarke Cooper soon after State Dept.'s lifting of restrictions on Taiwan-US relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/12 10:13
Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper (left) and Taiwan's U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim. (Twitter, AsstSecPM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper met with Taiwan’s representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Monday (Jan. 11).

Just two days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of restrictions on Taiwan-U.S. exchanges, the state department revealed in its daily public schedule that Cooper would hold a closed-door meeting with Hsiao at 11:30 am (EST). The location was not disclosed.

Cooper had on Jan. 6th attended a political-military dialogue with officials from the Taiwanese foreign and defense ministries. Hsiao is unwilling to share any details about the meeting, as it was not open to the media, CNA reported.

This is the second known meeting between the two since the Hsiao took office last July. She first met with Cooper in an official capacity soon after arriving in the U.S. Afterward, Cooper posted a tweet emphasizing that the two would cooperate to maintain regional peace and stability.
Hsiao Bi-khim
Clarke Cooper
assistant secretary of state
Taiwan envoy to U.S.
Taiwan-U.S. relations

