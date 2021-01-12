Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle warms up for CFP title game

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 07:56
Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle warms up for CFP title game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle was warming up before the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 3 Ohio State and could to try to play Monday night.

The junior speedster has not played since breaking is ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24. He returned to practice last week. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN before the game that if Waddle played, it would be on a limited basis.

About 90 minutes before kickoff, Waddle was one of about a dozen Alabama players on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, stretching without pads or a helmet.

Playing in five games, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.28 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Updated : 2021-01-12 10:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan