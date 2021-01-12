Alexa
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/12 09:29
Chinese Y-8 on Jan. 11 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Jan. 11), marking the 8th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the plane.

Since mid-September of last year, China has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. According to MND data, PLAAF planes were detected in the ADIZ 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

According to a 2020 report on China released by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 last year, Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s ADIZ on 91 days. For the whole of 2020, the PLAAF conducted about 380 sorties into Taiwan’s identification zone, according to MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan. It is outfitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, a ferry range of 4,800 km, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

Flight path of Chinese plane on Jan. 11 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shaanxi Y-8 REECE
MND

Updated : 2021-01-12 10:04 GMT+08:00

