Some Mexico City restaurants reopen defying pandemic rules

Employees waiting to help takeout customers stand inside the emptied-out ground floor of two-story Argentine steakhouse Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc n... Employees waiting to help takeout customers stand inside the emptied-out ground floor of two-story Argentine steakhouse Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Worried about its survival, Quebracho is one of many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State which are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under a COVID-19 pandemic red alert. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Waiter Luis Angel Garcia Gonzalez delivers a takeout order to a customer as General Director Mireya Ruiz reaches for hand sanitizer, outside the Conde... Waiter Luis Angel Garcia Gonzalez delivers a takeout order to a customer as General Director Mireya Ruiz reaches for hand sanitizer, outside the Condesa location of La Casa de la Yeya restaurant, which has already had to shutter three of its 10 locations amid the COVID-19 pandemic with two more under threat, in Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Worried about their ability to survive, many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under red alert with hospitals nearing full capacity. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Staff prepare a takeout order at Maviri seafood restaurant, where workers say the company has helped them by continuing to provide full employment, de... Staff prepare a takeout order at Maviri seafood restaurant, where workers say the company has helped them by continuing to provide full employment, despite the big drop in sales amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Worried about their ability to survive, many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under red alert with hospitals nearing full capacity. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Diners are reflected in a mirror as they sit at distanced tables in front of open doors on the second story of Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauh... Diners are reflected in a mirror as they sit at distanced tables in front of open doors on the second story of Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown some restaurateurs worried about their ability to survive ignored official warnings and opened limited seating Monday under the slogan, "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A young couple hug as they wait for their takeout lunch order, outside Argentine steakhouse Quebracho in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, S... A young couple hug as they wait for their takeout lunch order, outside Argentine steakhouse Quebracho in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Quebracho is one of many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State which are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under a COVID-19 pandemic red alert. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Sandra Martinez, waitstaff assistant, draws a design on a food delivery bag at Maviri seafood restaurant, where employees have been decorating the pap... Sandra Martinez, waitstaff assistant, draws a design on a food delivery bag at Maviri seafood restaurant, where employees have been decorating the paper bags with crayon drawings as a treat for customers ever since the city's red alert closed restaurant dining, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Worried about their ability to survive, many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under a COVID-19 pandemic red alert. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Diners sit at a table in front of open doors on the second story of Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, ... Diners sit at a table in front of open doors on the second story of Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown some restaurateurs worried about their ability to survive ignored official warnings and opened limited seating Monday under the slogan, "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Diners eat at outdoor tables at a branch of Sonora Grill on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexi... Diners eat at outdoor tables at a branch of Sonora Grill on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown some restaurateurs worried about their ability to survive ignored official warnings and opened limited seating Monday under the slogan "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

An employee takes the temperature of a diner arriving for lunch at Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, J... An employee takes the temperature of a diner arriving for lunch at Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. More than three weeks into Mexico City's second pandemic shutdown some restaurateurs worried about their ability to survive ignored official warnings and opened limited seating Monday under the slogan "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A young couple waits for their takeout order outside Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. ... A young couple waits for their takeout order outside Argentine grill Quebracho, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Worried about its survival, Quebracho is one of many restaurants in the capital and adjacent Mexico State which are banning together in a campaign dubbed "Abrir o Morir," Spanish for "Open or Die," and plan to open their doors to diners again on Monday in defiance of ordinances limiting restaurants to takeout service while the Mexico Valley remains under a COVID-19 pandemic red alert. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three weeks into Mexico City’s second pandemic shutdown some restaurants ignored official warnings and opened with limited seating Monday under the slogan “Open or Die.”

This second shutdown has been even more painful for restaurant owners and their staffs. Ten months into the country’s epidemic they have already burned through savings, renegotiated leases and reduced employee hours, all the while operating at a loss.

They had regained some footing by fall as a wary public gained a degree of comfort with eating out in reduced-capacity restaurants. But the forecast winter climb in infections hit just as people lowered their guard and in many cases attended gatherings during the holiday season.

Now employers have fewer options beyond laying off workers, and a drive down almost any street displays shuttered storefronts and for rent signs.

“We’re at the limit,” said restaurateur Giulliano Lopresti, who reopened his Argentine restaurant Quebracho on Monday. “Not having certainty to operate during the ‘red light’ (restriction phase) is condemning businesses, the restaurants to close.”

The Mexican government has not provided assistance to small businesses like in the United States. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has touted a one-month reprieve on payroll taxes, but Lopresti said that is the one area that least worries employers.

There has been no break on social security payments for workers and he doesn’t want to leave his employees without insurance. Multiple owners said the government-owned electric utility has been worse than ever to work with, closing its offices and making it nearly impossible to contest exorbitant electric bills.

In mid-December, faced with filling hospitals, Mexico City returned to its red alert, suspending restaurants' limited seating and returning to takeout and delivery only. Hospitals in the capital, Mexico's COVID-19 epicenter, were at 92% capacity.

On Monday, the mayor said that hospitalizations had been surging for the past four days and that health workers were investigating the cause. Experts had warned that gatherings during the holidays would lead to increasing infections.

“The greatest number of infections occur in closed spaces where masks are not used and safe distance is lost,” Sheinbaum said, adding that city officials did not want to impose the restaurant restriction, but they are trying to reduce the number of infections.

Asked specifically about restaurants that opened Monday, she said they would be sanctioned with fines or even closed.

“We are at the highest peak of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic and it keeps rising,” she said via Twitter later.

Restaurant associations have proposed guidelines that would allow them to operate while the capital remains on red alert, including 25% capacity indoors and 35% outdoors, tables of no more than six and earlier closing times.

On Monday, diners filled 10 outdoor tables and more waited in line at the Sonora Grill, an upscale steakhouse on one of Mexico City’s main boulevards. Restaurants with table service observed by The Associated Press were checking diners' temperatures, providing hand gel and sanitizing tables.

Eating lunch at Quebracho, accountant Carlos Weinberger said restaurants should be allowed to open. People are traveling and the virus is everywhere, so restaurants shouldn’t be singled out, he said.

Authorities are failing to balance health concerns with economic ones, he added. “We die from coronavirus or from hunger,” he said.

In Coyoacan, a charming Mexico City borough, a number of restaurants around its central plaza hung signs threatening to open Monday, but in the end stuck with takeout service only.

Gabriel Barragan Ortiz, the head waiter at Cabo Coyote, said they decided to wait for the city’s response to their threat to reopen, but hoped the government would recognize their plight.

“Many of us, the first time, had a bit of savings, someone we could ask to borrow money, a relative who could help us, but the situation now is more difficult,” Barragan said.

Lopresti and others said they just cannot survive on their takeout business. He said his restaurants made only 1% to 3% of their usual sales with takeout. He published an open letter explaining his reasons for reopening and started an online signature campaign to pressure the government.

“If I’m going to die or my restaurant is going to close and I’m going to go bust, I prefer to do everything possible” rather than go down with the doors closed, Lopresti said.

Mireya Ruiz built a single restaurant, Casa de la Yeya, serving low-cost traditional Mexican dishes into a chain of 10 places over 29 years. During the pandemic she has had to close three, and two more are on the verge, she said.

Ruiz hasn’t fired anyone but nearly half of her employees have left because she can’t give them enough hours of work to survive.

“My people are doing really badly, and every day we lose more positions,” Ruiz said through tears. “We’re desperate and they aren’t helping us.”

__

AP journalists Lissette Romero and Rebecca Blackwell contributed to this report.