Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Site of Borden double-murder listed for sale

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 07:16
Site of Borden double-murder listed for sale

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts home where Lizzie Borden's father and step-mother were murdered with an ax has been listed for sale.

The three-story Fall River clapboard house that has been converted into a museum and bed and breakfast was listed for sale online at an asking price of $2 million, The Boston Globe reported.

Borden was charged and acquitted for the murders. The murders were never officially solved.

The listing agent and part-time tour guide at the museum, Suzanne St. John, said the owners are retiring after 15 years and that the sale is a “turnkey” opportunity.

The potential buyer would own the home, the bed and breakfast website, intellectual property, and merchandise sold at the museum.

“We are hoping that someone will come in and buy it and keep it as a bed and breakfast and for tours,” St. John said. “It’s one of the most visited tourist attractions in New England. It’s well known all over the world, and on a normal year you have people that come in from all over.”

Last year another one of Bodren's homes, a seven-bedroom home known as “ Maplecroft,” was listed on the market and is still for sale, St. John said.

The listing for the site of the double murder says that both homes can be purchased together.

Updated : 2021-01-12 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan