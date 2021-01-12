Promoted Spezia beats Sampdoria 2-1 in Ligurian derby

Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva, foreground ,celebrates after scoring a goal, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, I... Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva, foreground ,celebrates after scoring a goal, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy, Monday, Jan 11, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Spezia's Mbala Nzola, vies for the ball with Sampdoria's Maya Yoshida, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy... Spezia's Mbala Nzola, vies for the ball with Sampdoria's Maya Yoshida, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy, Monday, Jan 11, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Sampdoria's Omar Colley, right, vies for the ball with Spezia' Mbala Nzola , during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia... Sampdoria's Omar Colley, right, vies for the ball with Spezia' Mbala Nzola , during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy, Monday, Jan 11, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Spezia's Claudio Terzi celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy... Spezia's Claudio Terzi celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, during a Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Sampdoria, in La Spezia, Italy, Monday, Jan 11, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

LA SPEZIA, Italy (AP) — Spezia beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a Ligurian derby on Monday to register consecutive victories for the first time in its debut Serie A.

It was also Spezia's first home win; having won at Napoli last week.

M’Bala Nzola converted a second-half penalty for the winner after a header from Spezia captain Claudio Terzi put the hosts ahead early.

Antonio Candreva equalized for Samp before the break with an acrobatic volley.

Spezia moved five points clear of the drop zone, while Samp remained 11th.

Sampdoria standout Fabio Quagliarella was rested.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports