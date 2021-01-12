Alexa
Twitter, Boeing fall; Eli Lilly, Crocs rise

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 05:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Apple Inc., down $3.07 to $128.98.

The iPhone maker removed Parler, a social media platform popular with the far right, from its app stores because of threats to public safety.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $19.53 to $185.94.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Boeing Co., down $3.11 to $206.79.

A deadly plane crash in Indonesia over the weekend involved a 737-500 made by Boeing.

Denny’s Corp., down 30 cents to $14.26.

The restaurant chain gave investors a disappointing sales update.

ODP Corp., up $7.18 to $44.14.

USR Parent, the owner of office supply store Staples, proposed a takeover of Office Depot.

Crocs Inc., up $8.19 to $74.97.

The footwear maker raised its revenue forecast for 2020 and gave an encouraging 2021 forecast.

GameStop Corp., up $2.25 to $19.94.

The video game retailer entered a deal with activist investor RC Ventures to expand its board of directors.

Twitter Inc., down $3.30 to $48.18.

The social media platform banned President Donald Trump, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Updated : 2021-01-12 07:05 GMT+08:00

